Barbara was born in Glendive, Montana to Anton and Barbara Scharosch. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years Wilmer (Bill), Sisters Catherine, Mary, Margaret, Elizabeth, Helen, and Brothers William, Albert, and Robert. Granddaughter Barbara Lee Easton (1981). Survived by her loving daughters Barbara Easton (Leroy 1999) and Judy Willis (Doug 2015). Grandsons William and Gunther Fernengel. Great Grandchildren Billie Belle and Branson Fernengel. Numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara and her family moved to Sacramento in 1934, where she graduated from Sacramento High School. She met the love of her life, Bill, at a dance. Barbara worked at McClellan AFB, the Public Relations and Special Events Department of the California State Fair, and retired from the Legislative Counsel Bureau in 1973. Barbara enjoyed family gatherings, especially, the annual Mother's Day Picnics at Elk Grove Park (family reunions). Trips to her Tahoe cabin, the Fountain of Youth Spa, cruises, card games, camping, singing, playing her organ and keyboard, dancing, and entertaining family, friends, and neighbors. A truly inspirational lady, Barbara was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 27th at Saint Mary's Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store