Born on March 12th, 1919 in Oakland, CA. The only child of beloved parents Morvin and Sybil Nevis. She passed peacefully at home in Sacramento on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at the age of 101. Preceded in death by parents, and only son, Richard James Bennett. She is survived by her four granddaughters, Elizabeth Forbes (Kevin), Kathiey Bakey (Sean), Laurie Marzigliano (Daryl), Johanna Miller (Evan), numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was a third generation descendent of Sacramento Pioneer Families. Graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1937. She was one of the first to receive a National Certification of the American Dental Assistants. Barbara worked 30 years as a dental/medical assistant for various doctors in the Sacramento area. She was active in the Jesuit community, serving on the Loyola Guild, Cancer League, Mercy Guild, and several others. She was an active member of Del Paso Country Club for over 30 years, enjoying her time on the golf course and socializing with many friends. She treasured being a part of the 'Ladies of the Night'. Barbara will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Current plans are to hold a private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. Celebration of life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her memory.