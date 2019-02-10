Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Elaine (Greenlaw) Land. View Sign

Barbara Elaine (Greenlaw) Land, 94, of Sacramento, CA passed away December 22, 2018, with her family by her side. She was born to parents, Jack & Hazel, May 3, 1924 in Sacramento. She married the late George Land in 1946 and remained married until his death in 1986. Together they had four children: John (Sharon), Stephen, twins, Michael, and Marilynne Billigmeier (Steve): grand-children, Cheryl (Matt), Melanie (Bryan), Greg (Cece), Ivy (Justin), and Gracie. She was very proud that all the children, as well as George & Barbara were "trueblueiiz." "Your extensive vocabulary first comes to mind, your years of schooling reflected time well spent, when you wrote a letter, there was no doubt what you meant." She was amazing at planning family vacations to Donner Lake, the ocean, and Disneyland, a task for four children and Daisy. Barbara, loved to knit, every Christmas all her grandchildren received new sweaters. She loved glitz & glam, spending countless hours with her granddaughters watching them try on her sparkly jewels. She always wore something with a sparkle, and a splash of her favorite Super Estee. We always knew the kids had spent time with her as they returned home with essence of Estee. Barbara was a league bowler for many years. She volunteered at Methodist for many years. She was an accomplished Braillist, transcribing books for the Sacramento chapter. She was an active member and officer of the Widowed Persons Association of California for several years. Barbara loved to travel, traveling to Ireland visiting the WPA branch there. She loved to tell a good story, some not so true, but was able to do so in way that made you think they could be true, even though it was unlikely to have ever happened. She was the grandma that you would fake sick at school, just to spend the day with her, when the grandchildren were sick, they were always welcome with Grandma & Grandpa. Barbara enjoyed gardening and remained actively "landscaping the backyard" until her illness. She always had a dog, all of them being rescued from the ASPCA, to which she was an active member. Barbara was preceded in death by loving husband, George, sons Stephen, Michael, and great-grandson, Matthew Zumwalt. She will be missed dearly by her great-grandson Zackary Zumwalt of Kansas City and her faithful furry companion, Sweet E. Pie. Private family services were held.

Barbara Elaine (Greenlaw) Land, 94, of Sacramento, CA passed away December 22, 2018, with her family by her side. She was born to parents, Jack & Hazel, May 3, 1924 in Sacramento. She married the late George Land in 1946 and remained married until his death in 1986. Together they had four children: John (Sharon), Stephen, twins, Michael, and Marilynne Billigmeier (Steve): grand-children, Cheryl (Matt), Melanie (Bryan), Greg (Cece), Ivy (Justin), and Gracie. She was very proud that all the children, as well as George & Barbara were "trueblueiiz." "Your extensive vocabulary first comes to mind, your years of schooling reflected time well spent, when you wrote a letter, there was no doubt what you meant." She was amazing at planning family vacations to Donner Lake, the ocean, and Disneyland, a task for four children and Daisy. Barbara, loved to knit, every Christmas all her grandchildren received new sweaters. She loved glitz & glam, spending countless hours with her granddaughters watching them try on her sparkly jewels. She always wore something with a sparkle, and a splash of her favorite Super Estee. We always knew the kids had spent time with her as they returned home with essence of Estee. Barbara was a league bowler for many years. She volunteered at Methodist for many years. She was an accomplished Braillist, transcribing books for the Sacramento chapter. She was an active member and officer of the Widowed Persons Association of California for several years. Barbara loved to travel, traveling to Ireland visiting the WPA branch there. She loved to tell a good story, some not so true, but was able to do so in way that made you think they could be true, even though it was unlikely to have ever happened. She was the grandma that you would fake sick at school, just to spend the day with her, when the grandchildren were sick, they were always welcome with Grandma & Grandpa. Barbara enjoyed gardening and remained actively "landscaping the backyard" until her illness. She always had a dog, all of them being rescued from the ASPCA, to which she was an active member. Barbara was preceded in death by loving husband, George, sons Stephen, Michael, and great-grandson, Matthew Zumwalt. She will be missed dearly by her great-grandson Zackary Zumwalt of Kansas City and her faithful furry companion, Sweet E. Pie. Private family services were held. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close