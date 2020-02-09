Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Elaine Oas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Elaine Oas went to meet her Heavenly Father the evening of January 15, 2020 after experiencing an unexpected massive heart attack. Barbara was born April 10, 1941 in New Iberia, LA. She lived her early years with her parents on a sugar cane plantation in Louisa, LA. Her grandfather, William Rogers managed the plantation and her father Vernon Rogers worked for him as the Bookkeeper. In 1946, the family moved to Bossier City, LA where she attended public schools and the family worshiped at First Baptist Church in Bossier City. She made a public profession of faith in Jesus Christ at the age of about nine and was baptized at First Baptist Church. Barbara was a good student and enjoyed school. She served as her class treasurer for four years and was on the Bear Facts (school newspaper) four years, Executive Committee three years, Science Club three years, Band four years, Music Club one year, and Y-teens two years. Barbara loved playing the clarinet and sometimes bass clarinet in the band. Her school band achieved numerous national merit awards in National Marching competitions in Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami, Florida. Barbara's claim to fame was when the band was marching during halftime at a football game. When the band did an about face and headed toward the other end zone, Barbara was the only member who continued in the first direction. Her Mother was sitting in the stands and commented "Look, Barbara is the only one who did the right thing". Barbara graduated Bossier High School in 1959 and then studied at Northeast LA College in Monroe, LA. She then finished her education at Ayers Business College in Shreveport, LA. On September 9, 1960, Barbara married Calmer (Bud) Oas who she met at First Baptist Church. Bud was in the Air Force at Barksdale Air Force Base. Theirs was "love at first sight". Upon Discharge from the Air Force in 1962, Barbara and Bud moved to Illinois which was Bud's home. Bud was employed by IBM in Chicago in 1963 and Barbara was a busy housewife raising three children. In 1974, IBM moved Bud to San Jose California where he learned to support software products. When IBM introduced the "Personal Computer" in the 80's, Barbara was interested in learning more about it and started a computer company "PC Etc." where she sold and taught how to operate the PC's. Barbara also worked with a software company in their office. As PC's became more available Barbara turned her talents to managing a "Computerized Medical Billing" office for a group of psychologists. During this time as the children were in high school and college, she turned to her love of the Bible and taught Bible Study classes with "Bible Study Fellowship", an in-depth, interdenominational Bible study that helps people know God and equips them to effectively serve the Church throughout the world. Barbara loved to see women grow in their spiritual life. When Bud retired from IBM they moved to Murphys, California in "Gold Country" and built their dream home that was a frequent gathering place for their local church group. Barbara loved to entertain and was the spark that lit up the room. Barbara also taught a ladies Bible study group at their church "Chapel in the Pines" in Arnold, California. Barbara is survived by her husband Calmer D. Oas (Bud) in Cameron Park, California and three children, Cynthia Lynn Roberts who lives in Tennessee, Pamela Dawn Williams who lives in Valencia, California and Calmer D. Jr Oas (Don) who lives in Shingle Springs, California, as well as eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held at Calvary Church, Los Gatos, California, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM. 16330 Los Gatos Blvd. Los Gatos 95032.

