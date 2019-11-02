Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Esparza. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara 'Bobbie' Jacqueline Esparza passed away at the age of 72 on 10/25/2019 surrounded by her loving family in Sacramento, CA at UC Davis Hospital. She was born in Sacramento, CA on 8/5/1947, the daughter of the late Elias and Angelina Esparza. Bobbie was the baby of 4. She was preceded in death by her beloved brothers Elias Jr. and Jack Esparza. She leaves behind her sister Lupe Contreraz (David). Bobbie was the mother of 3 children. She was preceded in death by her son Elias Esparza in 2010 and leaves behind her daughters Sunni Esparza Aguilar (Mac) and Jamie Esparza. Bobbie has been blessed with 2 grandsons and 4 granddaughters; Cecelia, Darian, Manuel, Elyssa, Elias and Frankie. Rosary 11/5/2019 6:00 pm, Mass 11/6/2019 10:30 am, Committal following, all at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road. Celebration of Life immediately following West Sac .

Barbara 'Bobbie' Jacqueline Esparza passed away at the age of 72 on 10/25/2019 surrounded by her loving family in Sacramento, CA at UC Davis Hospital. She was born in Sacramento, CA on 8/5/1947, the daughter of the late Elias and Angelina Esparza. Bobbie was the baby of 4. She was preceded in death by her beloved brothers Elias Jr. and Jack Esparza. She leaves behind her sister Lupe Contreraz (David). Bobbie was the mother of 3 children. She was preceded in death by her son Elias Esparza in 2010 and leaves behind her daughters Sunni Esparza Aguilar (Mac) and Jamie Esparza. Bobbie has been blessed with 2 grandsons and 4 granddaughters; Cecelia, Darian, Manuel, Elyssa, Elias and Frankie. Rosary 11/5/2019 6:00 pm, Mass 11/6/2019 10:30 am, Committal following, all at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road. Celebration of Life immediately following West Sac . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.