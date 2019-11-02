Barbara 'Bobbie' Jacqueline Esparza passed away at the age of 72 on 10/25/2019 surrounded by her loving family in Sacramento, CA at UC Davis Hospital. She was born in Sacramento, CA on 8/5/1947, the daughter of the late Elias and Angelina Esparza. Bobbie was the baby of 4. She was preceded in death by her beloved brothers Elias Jr. and Jack Esparza. She leaves behind her sister Lupe Contreraz (David). Bobbie was the mother of 3 children. She was preceded in death by her son Elias Esparza in 2010 and leaves behind her daughters Sunni Esparza Aguilar (Mac) and Jamie Esparza. Bobbie has been blessed with 2 grandsons and 4 granddaughters; Cecelia, Darian, Manuel, Elyssa, Elias and Frankie. Rosary 11/5/2019 6:00 pm, Mass 11/6/2019 10:30 am, Committal following, all at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road. Celebration of Life immediately following West Sac .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 2, 2019