Barbara "Racin Grandma" Eversult passed away on February 5, 2019 in Rio Linda, California. She was born on January 7th, 1945 in Sacramento, California to Gilbert and Bessie Golladay. Barbara is survived by brother Ernie Golladay and sister Carol Patton, her two sons Jeff (Kandie) and Rick (Mary) Eversult, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Barbara loved to go to the casino and sprint car races. A remembrance of life will be held at the American Legion Post 521 6700 8th st, Rio Linda California,on may 29 2019 between the hours of 2-7.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019