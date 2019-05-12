Barbara Eversult

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Eversult.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara "Racin Grandma" Eversult passed away on February 5, 2019 in Rio Linda, California. She was born on January 7th, 1945 in Sacramento, California to Gilbert and Bessie Golladay. Barbara is survived by brother Ernie Golladay and sister Carol Patton, her two sons Jeff (Kandie) and Rick (Mary) Eversult, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Barbara loved to go to the casino and sprint car races. A remembrance of life will be held at the American Legion Post 521 6700 8th st, Rio Linda California,on may 29 2019 between the hours of 2-7.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.