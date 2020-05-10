Barbara, Louise Flores-Peach-Farren passed away peacefully at home on April, 29th at age 87 with her family by her side. She was born on October 30, 1932 to Louis Jose Flores and Gladys Bracamante-Flores of Lincoln California. When they divorced Louis remarried to Louisa Yerenas-Flores. Barbara grew up in Lincoln with Louisa's children Mary (Dan), Abigail (Ruben) and Mike (Connie). She attended Lincoln Grammar and Lincoln High School. In her sophomore high school play she was cast as Mollie in "Love in Bloom" along with her loyal friend Bill Covington who played Professor Warren. Barbara was an athlete, an accomplished swimmer and tennis player. Summers included working in Placer County fruit packing sheds. Barbara married Cecil Peach in 1949. After a short time of living in Roseville they moved to a new home in North Highlands to raise their three children, Eric (Paula), Gary (Bonnie) and Claudia (Dave, John). She was an energetic, mom volunteering for her children's scout, sports, school and church activities. She loved to fill the family picnic basket with her delicious home cooking for picnics at the American River or nearby Sierra Nevada Mountains and Flores Family gatherings. Barbara and Cecil were active devout members in Saint Lawrence Catholic Church. At Barbara's urging Cecil, an accomplished mason, built a stone grotto for Holy Mother Mary. He passed of heart failure in 1985. Bobi, as her friends called her, pursued a career as a secretary at McClellan AFB working, as Branch Secretary in Engineering and Logistics for F-105 Division. She met the love of her life, Tom Farren, a handsome Irishman from San Francisco at McClellan. They married on October 18, 1982 on the San Francisco City Courthouse Rotunda steps. Tom's first wife, Florine, had already passed from an incurable lung disease. Tom, who was recovering from a heart attack, took up running with avid runner Bobi and the Buffalo Chips Running Club she was a member of. While she nourished him back to health with her fresh home cooking, running together became their passion. They ran in and volunteered for all the local and many Bay Area races and supported their grandchildren's competitive running events. One of their favorite volunteer assignments was "Dusty Corners" for the Western States Trail 100 Mile Race. When Barbara and Tom retired in 1987 she worked as a secretary and server for La Bernice Cooking School. Tom worked as a coffee specialist at William Glen in Town & Country Village. In their retirement they traveled extensively in Europe spending a month with Michael, Tom's son, and his wife Diane in Germany where Michael was stationed in the Air Force. They also traveled to Hawaii with Claudia and her family. Family holiday gatherings at Gary and Bonnie's were cherished times with the Great grand-children. Barbara and Tom shared the adventure of chasing and riding in hot air balloons in Napa Valley and Reno Balloon Fests. Barbara loved the thrill of rafting the American River with Eric, Paula, family and friends. She was also the "official" family photographer and calligrapher! Barbara and Tom were dedicated volunteers and very active members of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Carmichael. They loved to volunteer for church social functions and fundraisers including parish dinners, pancake breakfasts, bingo, the Country Fair and more. Friends remarked they were "joined at the hip" because they did everything together. They were "soul mates" living a full life together sharing their love for each other with all. Barbara's self-motivated, lively, independent spirit is an inspiration to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara is preceded in death by siblings Mary, Abigail, Mike; husbands Cecil and Tom; son Gary and cousin Marilyn. She is survived by her children Eric (Paula) of Auburn, Claudia of Roseville, her daughter-in-law Bonnie of Lincoln and Tom's son Michael (Diane) of Las Vegas; her grandchildren Zane, Jasper (Jennifer), Jennifer (Chad), Kellie (Ed), Zachery (Michelle), Nathan (Robin), Michael Loren; Great grand-children, Isabela, Alexandra, Ethan, Myles, Samantha, Cole, Chance, Macy, Cache, Dylan and cousin Henry Williams. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Donations in her memory are welcome at Our Lady of Assumption Church Carmichael. HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store