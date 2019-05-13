Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Gallaway. View Sign Service Information Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home 5401 Folsom Blvd Sacramento , CA 95819 (916)-451-7284 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Gallaway passed away on April 24, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Barbara served in the United States Army as a nurse from 1970-1974. After completing her military service, she worked as a registered nurse until 1988. Until her retirement in 2011, Barbara worked for the state of California, most recently as a nurse consultant with the Department of Public Health. . Most importantly, Barbara was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. A message from Barbara: "I want to take this opportunity to thank those people who participated in my personal and professional lives that have made it such a positive experience. I am grateful for how much you taught me. Your contribution has been greatly valued. Everything was significant." -With love and gratitude, Barbara Barbara leaves behind her loving family: daughter Rachel Leibrock (husband Cory Vick), her son Steve Leibrock (wife Caitlin and granddaughter Scout), her son Adam Leibrock (wife Annie and grandchildren Audrey and Bobby). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in care of the , a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, services and events for wounded veterans, or , an international humanitarian medical non-governmental organization best known for its projects in conflict zones and in countries affected by endemic diseases. A Celebration of Life will be held at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819 on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00.

