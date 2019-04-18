Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Hansen Wilson. View Sign

August 2, 1952 - April 10, 2019 Barbara was born in Ellensburg, Washington to Dick & Nan Dawson Hansen. She attended Sierra College where she met the love of her life, George Wilson. They married on January 15, 1977. Barbara was an amazingly loving person, who dedicated herself to her family, caring for them above and beyond her own needs. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband George. She is survived by her two sons, Zach (Hana) & Alex Wilson, her siblings: Bill (Nancy) Hansen, Kate (Ken) Nelson, Eric Hansen, Mary Camilleri, John Hansen, Mike Hansen and Mardi Gilkey, and her two grandchildren, Hiram and Robin. Barbara loved her children and grandchildren dearly and they loved her back. She will be missed by all of her family, friends and neighbors. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.

