After a brief illness, Barbara (Bobbie) Hodder Ashworth passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019, with her loving husband, Jack Ashworth, at her side. The cause was cancer. She also is survived by her son, Jack P. (JP) Kilburn, his sisters Mikell Kilburn and Channon Coats, her adopted brothers, Richard Olsen, Andy Olsen and Wally Olsen and a host of loving family members, including Kendall Hodder, Mary Jane Hodder, Susan Hodder, Gene and Chrissy Hunner and their children and grandchildren, Cynthia Lightfoot, Christy Shawl, and Chris Shawl. Preceding her death were her husbands, Jack Kilburn, Dr. Gene Hunner, and William Garrison, and her brother, Alan Hodder. Barbara's pastor was the Reverend John Dodson. We are grateful for his most helpful counsel, comfort and prayers. Barbara was no stranger to tragedy, but she was at her happiest when other people were happy. She loved her extended families. An accomplished vocalist and musician, she never passed up an opportunity to amuse them with a song ("Embraceable You" was a favorite), piano playing, or long stories about her childhood. She would advertise only a 30-minute notice for others to contact her for bridge invitations, and lacking bridge players she would head for the golf course. She played like a pro and her opponents would often talk about (or maybe listen to stories of) the four, miraculous holes-in-one she made during her golfing career. When the mainland weather cooled, Hawaii called. Barbara delighted in regular trips to Kona Village on the island of Hawaii. If the sunburn there was too much, she would hitch a ride on a cruise ship to points unknown. What a life!

