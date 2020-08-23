On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Barbara J. Bell, 53, passed away in her sleep while listening to the album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road by Elton John. Her daughter Layla was resting by her side. If you ever talked to Barbara, then you knew the pride and joy in her life was her daughter. She was a proud mother to Layla; beloved daughter to Bill and Joan; and caring aunt to Melanie, Lia, Aryana, and Julian. Barbara was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. She grew up in Sacramento, CA, where she received her BA in English from California State University, Sacramento and her MPA from National University. Barbara worked for 20 years at the California Department of Education. In 2006 she became an SEIU Local 1000 steward and quickly stepped into union leadership. As a single mother and state employee, she was resilient and succeeded in many ways. In lieu of flowers, please register to vote and cast your ballot on November 3, 2020 in her memory. She wanted nothing more than to see a Democratic President elected into office.



