Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. (Kaiser) Churchill. View Sign

Barbara Jean Kaiser Churchill, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday March 10, 2019. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Alexander Kaiser and Katherine Schneider Kaiser and was the last of 9 children who all preceded her in death.She is survived by her daughter, Becky Churchill Clark of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, son Jon Richard Churchill of Cameron Park, grandson J. Michael Churchill of Cameron Park and 2 great-grandchildren. She was the Board Secretary and Deputy Board Clerk to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors for 12 years from 1979-1991. She was also a military wife for many years and traveled to assignments all over the world including Madrid, Spain and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family is appreciative of the many years of care provided by the Cameron Park Visiting Angels, who enabled her to stay in her beloved home. Services will be held at Green Valley Cemetery in Rescue California on Thursday, March 21st at 11am. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting:

Barbara Jean Kaiser Churchill, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday March 10, 2019. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Alexander Kaiser and Katherine Schneider Kaiser and was the last of 9 children who all preceded her in death.She is survived by her daughter, Becky Churchill Clark of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, son Jon Richard Churchill of Cameron Park, grandson J. Michael Churchill of Cameron Park and 2 great-grandchildren. She was the Board Secretary and Deputy Board Clerk to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors for 12 years from 1979-1991. She was also a military wife for many years and traveled to assignments all over the world including Madrid, Spain and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The family is appreciative of the many years of care provided by the Cameron Park Visiting Angels, who enabled her to stay in her beloved home. Services will be held at Green Valley Cemetery in Rescue California on Thursday, March 21st at 11am. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: https://www.greenvalleymortuary.com/obituaries/Barbara-Churchill-3/#!/Obituary Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close