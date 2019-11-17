Barbara FitzGerald was born on June 26, 1935 in Tulsa, OK and passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 25, 2019 in Citrus Heights, CA. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Gerald FitzGerald, son Gregory FitzGerald, and grandson John. She is survived by her children Georgine FitzGerald, Geraldine (Brian) Halverson, Gerald FitzGerald, George FitzGerald, Gerard (Kim) FitzGerald, and Glenna (Steven) Yarnot, and grandchildren Katharine (Morgan), Ryan (Candace), Matthew, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Meghan, Justin, Christopher, AJ, DJ, Carrie, Sean, Kathryn, and Zachary. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1PM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA; 916-725- 2109). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/2468578. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 17, 2019