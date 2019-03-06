March 3, 2019 Please join us for visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1-4pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway. Celebration of life will commence on March 11, 2019, 10am at Comeback Christian Center, 1381 Florin Road. Interment will follow at Camellia Memorial Lawn.
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2019