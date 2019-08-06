Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Hodgkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara J. Hodgkins, age 71, of Rancho Cordova, passed away on April 5, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Capp and Bobbie Johnson, and her niece, Rena Brown. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Marty Hodgkins; children: Michael Galaviz and wife - Jessica, Denise Owings and husband - Dane, Leeann Roberts and husband, Chris; brother: Robert Johnson and wife Betty; sister: Maggie Stark; grandchildren: Marissa, Macy, Jacob, Courtney, Alexis, Madeline, and Ava Marie; nieces: Jeanna, Robin, Debra; nephew, Sean; and great niece: Taylor. She was an avid animal lover who left behind her two Chi-Weenie dogs, Ruby and Cody, who are now being cared for by family. Barbara was an extraordinary woman who touched so many lives. Always giving and never an unkind word toward others. "Sweet" was the single word used by many to describe her. She was an accomplished knitter and belonged to her local knitting group. Many of her relatives have knitted gifts to remember her by. Barbara had a career with the Federal Bureau of Reclamation for almost 20 years. She loved her work and received numerous accolades and awards for being such a hard worker. She will be greatly missed. by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of life will be held by family at a future date.

