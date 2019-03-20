A longtime resident of Sacramento, CA leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband of 42 years, caring children; Edward S. Anderson of Columbus, OH, Eric M. Stieff of Baton Rouge, LA, Bonnie E. (Robert) Russell of Buffalo, NY, Tricha L. Hood of Vacaville, CA, Adrain D. Stieff of, Sacramento, CA. Loving grandchildren; Franklin S. M. Carter, James A. C. Carter, Elena A. (Raymond) Nosworthy, all from Buffalo, NY, Elizabeth M. (Elliott) Paylor, Kaitlynn L. Hood, and Michael J. Hood all from Vacaville, CA and Montrell J. Stieff of Sacramento, CA along with five great grandchildren, and a dear friend Ethan Stewart. Friends are welcome for visitation on Monday, Mar 25, 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway and attend her celebration of life on Tues, Mar 26, at Antioch Progressive Church, 7650 Amherst Street.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Stieff.
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 20, 2019