Barbara Jane Freeze

Obituary
At the age of 97, Barbara Jane Freeze of Folsom, CA born on January 1, 1922 passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019. A wonderful loving and devoted mother survived by her three daughters and one son. Lynda Lee Languasco, Donald Dale Freeze (Melanie), Christine Lyon, Wendy Louise Naismith. A loving Grandmother to 7, Great Grandmother to 8, Great-Great Grandmother to 2 and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Samuel E. Freeze, Jr and her two brothers A 50-year member of the Eastern Star, White Shrine and Amaranth. All are welcome to attend An Eastern Star Memorial Service which will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 5:00pm. Located at George A. Primrose Masonic Temple, 3010 Becerra Way, Sacramento, CA 95821
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 2, 2019
