Barbara Jean Beeman passed away peacefully on October 8th, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. Barbara was born in New Orleans, LA on July 27th, 1935 to Eloise and Arthur Showman. She graduated from C.K. McClatchy high school in 1953 and married Forrest Jack Beeman in 1956. Barbara graduated from nursing school in 1954 and worked as an emergency room nurse for 45 years at various hospitals in the Sacrament Region. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, both parents, her grandson Andrew and many beloved dogs. She will be deeply missed by her children: Jennifer (Will), Kathleen (Ray), Forrest "Woody", James (Marcia) grandchildren: Alison, Forrest "Buddy", Ashley, Matthew, Joshua, Michael and Jacob. Great grandchildren: Beckett, Makenna, Everett and many friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 1pm at the East Lawn Cemetery, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Barbara will always be in the hearts of her family and friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 11, 2019