Barbara Jean Courington, 91, passed away peacefully November 27, 2019 in her home in Fair Oaks CA after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born on May 21, 1928 in Los Angeles CA to Paul Neil Gibson and Elsie Irene Hanby. She married the love of her life, James Allen Courington in 1949 and they were married for 57 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband James and her daughter Gail. The deepest losses she would ever suffer. Barbara is survived by her children; Christine, James, Diane and Susan, 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She loved them all wholeheartedly and nothing made her happier than to be with family. She will be greatly missed. Private memorial services were held at her home December 1, 2019 with her loving family and her Caregiver's for the past 4 years David & Pam. Remembrances can be made to the Alzheimer's organization of choice or to the SPCA.

