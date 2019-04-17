The daughter of Leola Smith and Johnny Robinson. She was born in Parish, Louisiana in 1954. Barbara and her sister Melva graduated from Grant Union High School. After graduation Barbara fell in love and married Roy Ayers then left in the Air Force to travel. When she returned she got a job at Bank of America as the first black teller. Later, she worked for Rytina and Sage Dry Cleaners before retiring. My sister loved her people and her Brandy. She will be deeply missed. She leaves behind 1 sister Sheila, her partner Melinda, their son Stacie, a host of nieces and nephews, and loved ones. Rest my sister rest. There will be no services, have a brandy for Barbara.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2019