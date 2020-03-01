Barbara was born in Tres Piedras, New Mexico on 6-1-1933, and passed away 2-11-2020. Barbara is survived by her brothers Bud Lea (Betty) and Jerry Lea (Wanda), and her children Clifton (Karen), Sandra (Michael), Rex (Bonnie), and Laura (Bruce). Barbara is also survived by her grandchildren Nicole (Kevin), Kimberly (Zack), Ryan and Rebecca, and great-grandchildren Whitney, Alexander, Ada and Lily. Barbara worked for Roseville Telephone Company as an operator, retiring after 20 years. She was an accomplished painter, and loved the outdoors and fishing.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020