It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Kirchubel of Sacramento announces her passing on October 7, 2019 at the age of 90 years following a long, full life. Barbara was born in Sacramento on June 8, 1929 to Elaine and Frank Jackson. She married the love of her life, Robert Kirchubel, in 1949. They shared a long, happy life together which included 4 children and 7 grandchildren. Barbara survived to also welcome 5 great-grandchildren. She earned her Bachelor's degree in psychology from CSU Sacramento then went on to a career with Pacific Bell. She and Bob retired together and enjoyed many years of travel, RVing, spending time with family and working tirelessly with their church to feed and support those in need. They most especially enjoyed their second careers as loving and attentive grandparents. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and their daughter Marcia (David DuVall). She is survived by their son Rob (Linda), daughter Marilynn (Dolores) and son Keith (Lisa) as well as all their grand and great-grandchildren. Barbara's remains were interred with Bob's at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on November 20, 2019 which would have been their 70th wedding anniversary. A memorial service will be held for Barbara at the Pleasant Grove Community Church in Roseville, California on January 18, 2020 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to one of her favorite charities, Habitat For Humanity or Heifer International.

