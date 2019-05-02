Born Barbara Jeanne Samoville, who took the last name Curtiss, and later the married names of Booth and Fenner, and was also known as "B. J." and "Bobbie," passed away at age 92, due to complications from a stroke. Proudly independent, she drove from her home to the store the previous day. Upon graduating from the first Las Vegas High School in 1944, she joined the war effort by taking a job at Nellis AFB. She attended annual high school reunions for most of the last 40 years of her life, though such trips might interrupt bowling, Red Hats, pinochle, bunco, water walking or her movie group, and provided she was not on one of her several sightseeing trips throughout Europe or the Middle East. As she said, "Camels are for riding, right?" Barbara was a loving and devoted mother, staying home to raise her children until their teens. She then worked for Sacramento County at the old hospital, the public defender's office, and the welfare department for about 30 years. She served another 30 plus years, into her 80's, as a retired annuitant and volunteer, once being honored as volunteer of the year. This kind and generous soul is survived by her Daughter, Sue Conradi (P. J.) and son, Kenny Booth (Connie), three grandchildren, Jenny, Josh and Jamie, and five great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Dante Club in Sacramento on May 18th at 1:00pm. Remembrances may be made to .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 2, 2019