Barbara June Philo (Kovaleff) passed away after a brief illness on October 6, 2019 in Fair Oaks, California. Barbara was born in San Francisco, California to Frieda and John Kovaleff on November 26, 1939. She is survived by her two daughters, Laurie Philo and Luanne Ikeuchi (Wayne), Grandson Kyle Ikeuchi (Kayla) and her great granddaughter Akira. She is also survived by her sister Janet Schulz (Walt) and her 3 nephews Eric Schulz (Grace), Daniel Schulz (Angie), Jim Schulz (Morgan) and many grand nieces and nephews. Barbara graduated from Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College. Barbara was a member of the Sacramento City College Eta Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She enjoyed many adventures with her friends over the early years of her life. She worked for the California State University Sacramento as a secretary for the computer science department. She left the College to pursue a career with the Sacramento Division of the FBI where she retired after 16 years of service. She will be missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 2958 59th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817. A reception will follow immediately at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Barbara's name or to the . A special thank you to Angie's Homecare for the compassionate attention given to Barbara for the past 2 years.

