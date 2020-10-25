Barbara Leam Griffin

March 12, 1924 - October 15, 2020

Sacramento, California - Barbara was born in Sacramento on March 12, 1924 to Jack and Mildred Leam, the eldest of three daughters. She passed away on October 15, 2020, surrounded by love from her family. Barbara attended local schools before graduating from San Jose State University in 1945, where she met her future husband, Leonard (Griff) Griffin, when he was stationed at Moffit Field with the U. S. Navy. They were married on June 30, 1946. She was an elementary school teacher both in Alabama and Florida, where they lived until 1953, and in California. Barbara was a talented artist working in oils and watercolors throughout her life.

They lived in Sacramento, then moved to Ophir for 32 years and then Sun City, Lincoln before moving back to Sacramento, in 2010. They loved travelling and spending time with family and friends, and they were members of the Riverview Social club for many years and had many friends. Griff passed away in July, 2016.

Barbara is survived by her three sons; Jeff (Priscilla) of Wesley, Arkansas; Brian (Judy) of Woodstock , Georgia; Tim(Debbie) of Tampa, Florida; her Sisters, Jackie LaCornu and Nancy Wolford-Landers; her brother-in-law Odell Landers all of Sacramento; 9 Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Barbara was a member of Northminister Presbyterian church and plans for her service are pending.





