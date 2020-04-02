Barbara J. Leland, age 87, passed from this life on March 22nd, 2020. She was the daughter of Andrew J. Calvert and Dorothy A. (Kennedy) Calvert. She was born in Fort Worth, TX on February 18th, 1933. She worked as a ticket agent for Western Airlines which later became Delta Airlines for 16 years retiring in 1993. She is survived by daughters Donna McTernan of Folsom, CA, Karen Davidson of Washington State, Jan Atkinson of Folsom CA, Kay Thompson of Fallbrook, CA, her sister Peggy Fry of Seguin, TX and brother Andrew Calvert of Roseville, CA. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be laid to rest with her husband James Leland in Dixon, California at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2020