After a resilient, courageous and stubborn 44 year battle with pulmonary fibrosis, Barbara leapt into the Lord's lap on July 3rd. She passed peacefully with both sons at her side. We promised her we'd divulge that she didn't smoke, rarely drank, and never mastered the art of cursing. Because of her incredible Faith, boundless love and selfless service to so many, St. Peter impatiently waived Barbara to the front of the line and then through the Pearly Gates with immediacy. On November 26th, 1941, Barbara Louise was hatched by Henry and Gladys Welsh in Springfield, MA. Along with her parents and brothers Dick and Doug, the family relocated via covered wagon to Carmichael, CA in the early 50's. She was in the 1st graduating class from La Sierra High School ('59), and then later received her BA from Sacramento State University in 1965. She taught in the SJUSD for a measly 40 years, and made numerous lifetime friends at Greer, Dyer Kelly & Pasadena Elementary Schools during her stint. She also volunteered countless hours to various organizations, simply wanting to help others. Her passions included teaching, singing in the church choir, and being a cherished matriarch of her neighborhood. However, her ballast was "Cruising". Because she had been on a whopping 80 cruises, we considered having Captain Merrill Stubing from the "Love Boat" conduct her graveside service, but decided against it. Her beautiful smile could light up a room, while her spirit could move mountains. Around Barbara, if you were in need, you were in luck..... No matter your race, religion, sexual preference or political affiliation, Barb was your friend. She could strike up a conversation (20 minute minimum) with a box of rocks, and become a rock star. She taught us to give unconditionally, and to always think of others. To understand that beauty isn't just skin deep. To think of strangers as new friends. To determine the needs of others and then fulfill. To conduct incessant bulk shopping at Costco for the benefit of, uhm, uhh, whoever. To love each day as if it were your last, and to honor the Faith, Lord and Afterlife.... Barbara, while now warmly enjoying the company of already passed loved ones and her true love Bill Bartlett, will be watching and patiently waiting for: Sons Brent(Edie) & Derek(Eliza); Grandchildren Bailey, Spencer, Emma, Jack, Olivia & Joei; Countless other dear family members and close friends... Help us celebrate Barbara's true graduation on Tuesday, July 16th, 10:00 AM at East Lawn Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacto. Graveside service followed by an on-site light luncheon. Dress comfortably and colorfully, as you would to celebrate a person of the same qualities. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , so that others can be cured.

