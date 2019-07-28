Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Barbara Lynn Rounds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Barbara Lynn Rounds passed away at her home in Fair Oaks on July 5, 2019. She was 85. She was born on St. Patrick's Day in 1934 in Los Angeles, to Dr. Ralph and Florene (Heyer) Behrend. She spent much of her youth in Long Beach, where she graduated from high school. She married in 1952 at 18, and started a family. She attended Modesto Junior College, and worked very hard to earn scholarships, eventually being awarded a full tuition scholarship to Stanford University Medical School- an incredible opportunity for this bright young woman. By the time her fifth child was born in 1962, she was divorced. She was at Stanford, juggling rigorous academic studies and mothering five children between the ages of one and ten. She graduated from Stanford Medical School in 1966 and went on to her internship at the US Public Health Hospital in New Orleans. She then spent 2 years in residency at Mendocino State Hospital in Ukiah, before finally settling in Fair Oaks, where she spent the rest of her life in the same home. Apart from her love of and commitment to her children, Psychiatry and Psychoanalysis were her lifelong passions and she maintained her practice well into her eighties. She received her Psychiatric credentials from the UC Davis Medical School, and had a thriving private practice in Sacramento for about 40 years. She was an active member and held office in the Northern California Psychiatric Association. Barbara met Arthur Root, a fellow Psychoanalyst in the 1980s, whom she went on to marry. They had great adventures, traveling to Europe and other places in America it was a true and deep love. She was grateful to have found Arthur and missed him dearly after he passed in 2004. "Not one of us can know, as we start out in life, the ways in which our own innate qualities will interact with our external circumstances to produce a life story that is very much human and universal, but, at the same time, uniquely ours. This is something that has fascinated me, and as a psychoanalyst, I have been privileged to see and hear the stories of many people, and to marvel at the tragicomedies of our lives." Dr. Barbara Rounds, 2005. She is predeceased by her husband Arthur Root, and her son Mike. She is survived by her children Steve, Pam, Ron and Tahm, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters, Janet Medina, Judy Ramirez, and Margie Jay. Barbara was funny, charming, eccentric, colorful, had a razor sharp intellect, and was larger than life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

