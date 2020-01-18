Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Martin Walter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Martin (Baldwin) Walter of Austin, Texas passed away at the age of 72 on January 4, 2020. Full of heart, compassion and creativity, Barbara was a mother to many and dearly loved her friends, family and pets. Industrious and artistic, Barbara was a painter and a drawer and could sew (or bedazzle) anything. She lived most of her life in Texas and California and had many careers, working as a nurse and electrician and later starting her own wallpapering business. But her greatest calling was caring for others, and without a second thought she accepted foster children, exchange students and anyone else in need who touched her life as a member of her family. Barbara is survived by her husband, Bernard John Walter Jr., her children Rebecca Turbeville and son-in-law Jay Turbeville, Meghan Logue and son-in-law Stephen Logue, Elizabeth Green, Sarah Sharp, Matthew Walter and daughter-in-law Whitney Eulich, and Matthew DiSantis and daughter-in-law Shannon DiSantis, as well as 13 grandchildren: Jude, Ava, Liam, Lillian, Alistair, Stella, Angus, Jacob, Olivia, Josephine, Ramona, Anthony and Riley. She is also survived by her sister Suzanne Martin Merritt and brother Dan Martin. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Barbara's name to her favorite charity, the St. Louise House (

Barbara Martin (Baldwin) Walter of Austin, Texas passed away at the age of 72 on January 4, 2020. Full of heart, compassion and creativity, Barbara was a mother to many and dearly loved her friends, family and pets. Industrious and artistic, Barbara was a painter and a drawer and could sew (or bedazzle) anything. She lived most of her life in Texas and California and had many careers, working as a nurse and electrician and later starting her own wallpapering business. But her greatest calling was caring for others, and without a second thought she accepted foster children, exchange students and anyone else in need who touched her life as a member of her family. Barbara is survived by her husband, Bernard John Walter Jr., her children Rebecca Turbeville and son-in-law Jay Turbeville, Meghan Logue and son-in-law Stephen Logue, Elizabeth Green, Sarah Sharp, Matthew Walter and daughter-in-law Whitney Eulich, and Matthew DiSantis and daughter-in-law Shannon DiSantis, as well as 13 grandchildren: Jude, Ava, Liam, Lillian, Alistair, Stella, Angus, Jacob, Olivia, Josephine, Ramona, Anthony and Riley. She is also survived by her sister Suzanne Martin Merritt and brother Dan Martin. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Barbara's name to her favorite charity, the St. Louise House ( saintlouisehouse.org ). St. Louise House provides housing and essential services in Austin to women with children who are experiencing homelessness. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5455 Bee Caves Road, West Lake Hills, TX. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close