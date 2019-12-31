Barbara passed away at home on December 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in London, Ontario, Canada. She married her one and only love, James, who preceded her in death. Barbara had three children, Stephen, Katherine, and Susan. Barbara worked for 15 years at Easterseals Superior California as secretary to the CEO. Her grandchildren, especially Barbie, Laura, and Mary will miss her dearly. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Carmichael, CA. Private services will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 31, 2019