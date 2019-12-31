Barbara Nolan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Nolan.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara passed away at home on December 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in London, Ontario, Canada. She married her one and only love, James, who preceded her in death. Barbara had three children, Stephen, Katherine, and Susan. Barbara worked for 15 years at Easterseals Superior California as secretary to the CEO. Her grandchildren, especially Barbie, Laura, and Mary will miss her dearly. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Carmichael, CA. Private services will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.