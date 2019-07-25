Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara P. Maxwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara P. Maxwell was unexpectedly called home to rest on July 4, 2019. Barbara was born November 22, 1951 in Sacramento, CA to Alfred and Geraldine Maxwell. Barbara will always be remembered as a no-nonsense kind of woman who didn't take much from anyone. She loved to cook, watch her Raiders, and have her family over to just hang out. She was a protector, had an unimaginable love for her children and grandchildren and was a devoted person to her family and friends. She was a dedicated worker who once called The Thomson-Diggs Co., County of Sac. and UCD Medical Center her workplaces. As she entered her resting place she leaves to cherish her memories, Michael A. Brown, daughters, Mikko Lopez, Stephanie Brown and Jessica Brown; son, Michael J. Brown Jr; son-in-law, Bryon Lopez; daughter in law, Bell Dominquez; grandchildren, Trevor Lopez, Bryce Lopez, Damian Lopez, Anhelica Hernandez, Sophie Wade Brown, Samantha Wade Brown, London White and Noel Brown; and many other family and friends. She will always be remembered in our hearts for her hard work, dedication, love and support. A memorial will be held July 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM, St. Mary's Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA; with a reception immediately following at the 953 Columbus Hall, 5961 Newman Court, Sacramento, CA 95819.

Barbara P. Maxwell was unexpectedly called home to rest on July 4, 2019. Barbara was born November 22, 1951 in Sacramento, CA to Alfred and Geraldine Maxwell. Barbara will always be remembered as a no-nonsense kind of woman who didn't take much from anyone. She loved to cook, watch her Raiders, and have her family over to just hang out. She was a protector, had an unimaginable love for her children and grandchildren and was a devoted person to her family and friends. She was a dedicated worker who once called The Thomson-Diggs Co., County of Sac. and UCD Medical Center her workplaces. As she entered her resting place she leaves to cherish her memories, Michael A. Brown, daughters, Mikko Lopez, Stephanie Brown and Jessica Brown; son, Michael J. Brown Jr; son-in-law, Bryon Lopez; daughter in law, Bell Dominquez; grandchildren, Trevor Lopez, Bryce Lopez, Damian Lopez, Anhelica Hernandez, Sophie Wade Brown, Samantha Wade Brown, London White and Noel Brown; and many other family and friends. She will always be remembered in our hearts for her hard work, dedication, love and support. A memorial will be held July 30, 2019 @ 10:00 AM, St. Mary's Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA; with a reception immediately following at the 953 Columbus Hall, 5961 Newman Court, Sacramento, CA 95819. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close