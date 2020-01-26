Barbara Pratt, age 76, passed away Jan 14, 2020, in Sacramento, CA. Barbara was preceded by her husband of 53 yrs, Lyle Pratt Sr. She is survived by her children Deena, Lyle Jr., and Suzanne; son-in-law Rodney, and Toby; granddaughters Britney and Macey; and sister Caroline. She was a devoted mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was beloved for her kindness and the genuine care she demonstrated for others. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, spending time with her family and friends, and most of all walking her dog Abby in the park. She will forever remain in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to attend services Jan 31, 2020, 10 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 8720 Florin Rd., Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020