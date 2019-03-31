Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ruth Wright. View Sign

Barbara Ruth Wright of Woodland passed on to the next life on March 20, 2019. Born in Berkley and raised in Sacramento, she graduated from Grant Union High School in 1943. Accepted into the nursing program at Stanford University but lacking finances after receiving her associate degree, Barbara instead completed an x-ray technician program at UCSF and subsequently worked at Cowell Hospital at UC Berkeley. She liked to joke how she knew all the football players because they came in with broken bones to be x-rayed. After World War II Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Jim Wright in 1946. They moved to Woodland where Jim worked as a pharmacist. After their children were born, Barbara became active in the Woodland community. She was a co-founder of the Woodland Parent Nursery School and active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Woodland Shakespeare Club. A lifelong learner, she enjoyed the intellectual stimulation offered by these organizations. She loved traveling and learning about things and places. She and Jim traveled to many places in the world. Some of her other interests included weaving, painting, cooking, and writing about her life. She valued her American heritage and embraced her Scottish heritage. After working as office manager in the family business, R & J Family Pharmacy, Barbara served as a librarian for 17 years in the Yolo County Library System. An avid reader, this position was a dream come true. But most of all, Barbara enjoyed her family and long line of Siamese cats. She especially loved spending holidays with a houseful of relatives. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, and delighted in her five greatgrandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband James R. Wright of Woodland, her three siblings: Eleanor Knapp of Warwick, R.I, William M. Johnson of Phoenix, AZ, and Robert W. Johnson of Sacramento, CA, her brother-in-law and his wife Eugene and Barbara Wright of Sacramento CA, and her brother-in-law Roderick Knapp. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Jan and Glenn McGourty of Ukiah, CA, Jim and Glenna Wright of Stockton, CA, and Jon and Kathleen Wright of Sacramento, CA, six grandchildren, five greatgrandchildren, twelve nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law Barbara Johnson. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Woodland United Methodist Church, 620 North Street. Donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the Yolo County Library Foundation.

