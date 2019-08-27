Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara S. Cramer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(Sister Maria Carmelita of the Precious blood) Left to join her family and friend on August 15, 2019 just before 8 am. She was loved by everyone she had the pleasure to meet. She has been a good friend, and prayer warrior for anyone who would ask. Barbara was also a teacher from Fresno State to Stockton, Sanger, Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary and the Sacramento school districts. She loved to play the piano and would teach anyone her art. She will be missed greatly as she had dedicated her life to prayer, teaching and to assist anyone she could. She played in converts as well as the Catholic Cathedral in Downtown Sacramento, St. Mary's and Sacred Heart. She is survived by her sister Rosemary and the countless friends who love her and wish her well on her journey. She was a Carmelite nun and in the Third Order and lived her vows her entire life. Barbara had travelled extensively from Africa, Europe, Vatican and Jerusalem. Barbara has a vivid memory of every place she had been and everyone she had pleasure of meeting, up to her last breath. She had her 96th Birthday July 18th with her favorite food a Snickers Cake. Daughter of Mary Muller-Cramer and long time resident of East Sacramento's Elm Hurst neighborhood. She was truly loved and cherished by all whom she met friends and new acquaintances. Funeral will commence at: August 28, 2019 at 10am: Father Anthony from St. Mary's Church Of East Sacramento will preside along with Deacon John Gisla on: Wednesday 28th 2019, Rosary at 10am Mass 1030. Burial to follow.

