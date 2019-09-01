Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara W. Askew. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara W. Askew 82 passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2019. Born on November 18, 1936 in Manchester England. She then married Richard L. Askew, USAF in 1954. They traveled in the US and also Europe, where her two daughters were born. In 1966 moved to the US and she remained in Sacramento. Her passion for theater took her onto being involved with SMAG, now Mission Avenue players, for over 20 years. Barbara was a breast cancer survivor and also an advocate for cancer survivors. She is survived by her two lovely daughters, Dawn Askew, Michele Askew and Grandson, Robert. Services will be held at St Michael's Episcopal Church, 2140 Mission Avenue, Carmichael on Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m. Per Barbara's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Avenue Players, Carmichael, CA

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019

