Barbara Ann Zepponi, 89, was called to her heavenly home on October 21, 2019. She passed away as she'd lived, among family -- quietly and with little fuss. Barbara was born in San Francisco as Barbara Green on July 21, 1930 to Grace (Farr) and Wallace Green and was raised as the beloved stepdaughter of USN Capt. Frank J. Peterson. Barbara raised her family in Citrus Heights before moving to Sonoma, and eventually St. Helena in 1979. She was the last remaining founder of ZD Winery which, in 1969, was founded by two couples in Vineburg (Sonoma) then later moved to Napa Valley at the forefront of the wave of the wine industry's popularity. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Gino Zepponi, parents Frank and Grace Peterson, her brother Victor Green, and grandson A.J. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Zepponi-Hervey (John) and Lia Zepponi, her sons Michael (Peggy), David (Leslie), Daniel (Sherrie), and Peter (Natalie), and grandchildren, Preston, Nicholas, Tara, Noah, Donovan, Davis, Jenna, Gina, Connor, Luke and Gabriel. We will all miss her sweet smile and tender heart. For additional information on Barbara and a list of services please go to

