In remembrance of Bartley W. Cavanaugh, Jr., lifelong Sacramentan and the son of Bartley W. Cavanaugh, Sr. and Mildred Jacobs Cavanaugh, who passed away on Saturday, August 1st after a brief illness. Bart was predeceased by his wife Barbara and his sister Margaret. He is survived by his eight children, Bart III, Katie, Mary, Maggie, John, Ann, Joe, and Dan, his sisters Mildred and Florence, and his six grandchildren. We will remember him always as a man of the highest integrity, keen wit, and unparalleled loyalty and intelligence. He was an ept fellow. Bart's family is planning a future gathering in celebration of a life well lived. For full obituary please see: www.gormleyandsons.com