Basilisa Eva Jaso, 87, of Sacramento, passed away on May 30th 2019 Surrounded by her family and friends. She was born to parents Juanita Montejano Diaz and Pedro Montejano, on April 15th 1932 in Del Rio, TX. She enjoyed cooking, reading her Sunday newspaper and looking through magazines. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesus M Jaso married 35 years. Basilisa is survived by her 2 Daughters Yvonne Vaughn, April Wells, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Memorial Services, 6/23/19, 1 pm, at 4221 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 14, 2019