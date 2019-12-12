Guest Book View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Viewing 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 View Map Vigil 7:00 PM W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Holy Spirit Church 3159 Land Park Drive Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bud Rodriguez enriched the lives of a countless number of family, friends, colleagues, Kids and his beloved pets for 65 years. Although his life may have seemed short, he accomplished more in his lifetime than most. His influence is legendary, his humble heart was not only comforting, but fiercely protective. As most refer to Bud as "Pops", it represented his scale of reach throughout all. "Pops" is exactly how he protected and cared for all. His positive outlook on life extended beyond his reach. Buds devotion to his wife Linda Rodriguez started at the young age of 16 and grew exponentially. He was supported with the love of his 4 boys Jesse, Albert, Chris and Anthony with the extension of his 15 grandkids. Bud was the rock of the Rodriguez family. Buds work life was not viewed as "work". He always viewed it as his responsibilities, it's what he committed to so he must follow through and complete his tasks. Bud loved work so much that it was a natural part of who he was and somehow he was always able to sneak in business talk into every conversation(yes even Thanksgiving Dinner). If you were not sick, get to work was his motto. He successfully committed over a combined 50 years hand and hand with his boys in the building maintenance and sweeping industry, honoring the last 22 plus years as the leader at City Wide Property Services, Inc. Harmoniously working side by side with his boys was beyond a dream come true, it was how it was meant to be, it was the root of all business. Buds passion outside of family and work was his ranch. Working nonstop in the fields maintaining the land, caring for his horses and gardens brought him great joy knowing he built his ranch by hand with his love of his life. It was common to see pops installing new fence as mom was planting the new garden or trimming her trees. The rainy season was the most entertaining on the ranch because he could not stand to see any part of his land puddle up. Once a puddle would build he would immediately divert the water elsewhere, it was just his thing. He built a ranch for all to come and enjoy ones self without reserve. Bud departs us as a true fighter. He fiercely beat two operations that were claimed to have a great chance of fatality. His diligence and commitment to beat the odds not only demonstrates his strength, but his will to overcome and protect. In the end the lord was ready for Pops to take his place at the head of the table to lead a new set of angles to look over his love of his life, Linda and his entire family and friends. Although we may not be blessed with Pops physical presence, take a close look beside you, he is right next to you with his hand on your shoulder cheering you o, nudging you forward saying, you got this, one step at a time. I'm right beside you Friends are invited to attend the viewing on Friday, Dec. 13 from 3:00-7:00pm at W.F. Gormley & Sons Chapel. A Vigil Service will begin at 7pm at Gormley's Chapel. The Mass will be on Sat., Dec. 14 at 10am at Holy Spirit Church, 3159 Land Park Drive Sacramento, CA 95818. The burial will immediately follow the Mass.

