Beatrice Agase Eshoo, age 87, passed away peacefully on 2/3/19 in Carmichael. Proceeded in death by husband James, son Charles, and son-in-law Jim Nichols. Survived by daughters Cathy Nichols-Washer, Stephanie Wheatley, and granddaughter Jessica Nichols. Beatrice was born in Evanston, IL, and moved to CA in 1959. She served her community as a social worker and educator for special needs children. Beatrice loved her family, friends, and country. A celebration of life will be held on March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Arcade Church in Sacramento where she was a member for almost 60 years.
|
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2019