Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Agase Eshoo. View Sign

Beatrice Agase Eshoo, age 87, passed away peacefully on 2/3/19 in Carmichael. Proceeded in death by husband James, son Charles, and son-in-law Jim Nichols. Survived by daughters Cathy Nichols-Washer, Stephanie Wheatley, and granddaughter Jessica Nichols. Beatrice was born in Evanston, IL, and moved to CA in 1959. She served her community as a social worker and educator for special needs children. Beatrice loved her family, friends, and country. A celebration of life will be held on March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Arcade Church in Sacramento where she was a member for almost 60 years.

Beatrice Agase Eshoo, age 87, passed away peacefully on 2/3/19 in Carmichael. Proceeded in death by husband James, son Charles, and son-in-law Jim Nichols. Survived by daughters Cathy Nichols-Washer, Stephanie Wheatley, and granddaughter Jessica Nichols. Beatrice was born in Evanston, IL, and moved to CA in 1959. She served her community as a social worker and educator for special needs children. Beatrice loved her family, friends, and country. A celebration of life will be held on March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Arcade Church in Sacramento where she was a member for almost 60 years. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close