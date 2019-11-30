Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Hasty Favre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice Hasty Favre was many things to many people: daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, psychologist, devoted church member, adventurous traveler and friend. She died at home on Nov. 25 at age 77. Bea was born in Atlanta to Joseph and Melitta Hasty, sister to Bill and Mary Lou. Her Southern heritage showed in her cooking, her love of magnolia trees, and a drawl that softened over the years but never fully disappeared. She met Gregory Favre, then assistant sports editor of the Atlanta Journal, when as a college freshman she worked as the administrative assistant to Oglethorpe University's basketball coach. They were married six months later. And for 58 years she was his rock, his best friend, the love of his life. Bea was a compassionate listener, an adept counselor to friends, family and strangers. She returned to college at age 40, completing her bachelor's degree at Northwestern University, then her doctorate in psychology at the Illinois School of Professional Psychology in Chicago. While there, she founded and operated the school's bookstore. Her volunteering experiences were vast, everything from playing piano for prisoners as a teenager in Atlanta, to raising funds for cystic fibrosis in Florida, to coordinating a Habitat for Humanity build in Oak Park. A succession of job changes for Gregory meant the couple and their children, daughter Monica and son Jeffrey, lived in Ohio, Florida, Texas and Illinois before moving to Sacramento in 1984 when Gregory was named executive editor of The Sacramento Bee. Bea's adventures were vast and eclectic, from being on the rifle team in high school, to studying to be a pilot in her 30s, to skydiving at 72 with granddaughter Melitta for her 16th birthday. In 2008, Bea traveled to Rwanda as part of a St. John's Lutheran church delegation to dedicate a church-funded school dormitory for a sister congregation. A lifelong lover of traveling, she also had the opportunity to visit Egypt, Iran, Syria, Latin America, Mexico, China, Europe and the Amazon. She loved being a mother. But perhaps her biggest contribution was as grandmother of Melitta (born to Monica and Geoff Kauppinen) and Violet (born to Jeff and Gina Favre). Affectionately named Beadaddy by the granddaughters, she became Beadaddy to many others. Known as a meticulous and organized woman, she enjoyed simple pleasures, such as morning Bible devotions, competitive Scrabble encounters, and daily PB&J sandwiches for lunch sitting by her fountain in the backyard, surrounded by flowers of her favorite colorpurple. In addition to her immediate family, Bea is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Stephens, of Marietta, Georgia, and her brother, William Hasty, of Hickory, North Carolina, and their families, as well as many Favre family nieces and nephews. Memorial services at St. John's Lutheran Church Sacramento will be Jan. 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Program for Real Change (

