Beatrice Jamison

July 8, 1938 - September 26, 2020

Sacramento, California - Beatrice, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Clemente and Altagracia Barboza.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald, four daughters-Linda (John), Debra (Robert), Karen, and Nancy. She also has seven grandchildren, one great grandson and many nieces and nephews. Bea was the youngest of eight children. Her brother Louis Barboza survives her.

A private ceremony will be held Friday, October 9, 2020. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.





