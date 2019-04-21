Beatrice (Bea) peacefully passed away in her home on April 5, 2019. She leaves to cherish her loving memories her companion Clyde Snow Sr, two sons Clyde (Dickie) Snow Jr & George (Junior) Phillips, eight grandchildren & a host of relatives & friends. Services as follows: Wake: April 25, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm @ Ramsey Wallace Funeral Chapel 1831 Howe Ave, Sac CA. 95825 Service: April 26, 2019 @ 11am St. Claire Catholic Church 1950 Junction Blvd Roseville, CA 95757 Funeral Services entrusted to Ramsey Wallace Funeral Home
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice (Bea) Zeno-Phillips.
Ramsey Wallace Funeral Home and Crematory - Sacramento
1831 Howe Ave
Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 891-0500
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019