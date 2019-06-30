Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Belva Ann Ayers. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries 43rd Street and Folsom Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95819 (916)-732-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Belva was born in Sacramento California to Hazel Bernice Rule and Walter Lewis Rule. She graduated from Sacramento High School and was a school officer. She worked at Del Monte and retired after 23 years as an administrative assistant. Belva married Robert Glenn Halvorsen and had two children. They later divorced and she remarried the love of her life Oscar Eugene Ayers on 11/26/1977. Oscar and Belva loved gardening together, raising birds and fish, their dog Charlie, and spending time together. Belva painted many beautiful ceramics with her sister Pat and enjoyed all the many friends she had. She was very elegant, kind, happy, and loved her family and friends. The last year of her life she lived in Utah being cared for by her granddaughters Lisa and Melanie, great-granddaughter Jessica, and her daughter in law Joyce. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Walter Jr., Danny, Arlene, and her granddaughter Shanna. Leaving behind her two children Robert (Rose) Glenn Halvorsen Jr. and Susan (Charles) Ann Neal. Step children Patty Bills and Mark Ayers. Her sister Patricia (George) Schlenker. Her grandchildren Melanie (Mark) Salerno, Scott (Kristina) Halvorsen, Lisa (Jesus) Hernandez, Martin (Patricia) Robert Gruver, and great grandchildren: Preston, Nicole, Austin, Jessica, Aspen, Ryan, Eli, and Olivia. Belva will be remembered by many, missed dearly, and treasured. Grave side services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park 4300 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento, CA. July 5th at 11:00am.

