Ben was born in Broderick, CA to Kuzo Baba and Takae Eto, one of 9 children. He was imprisoned into Japanese internment camps when he was 8-12 years old in Merced, CA and Amache, Colorado. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and was a supervisory computer operator at Sacramento Army Depot for 35 years. Ben was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Matsuko. Ben passed at age 87 doing what he loved, tending to his spectacular garden. Ben took care of everyone and was the heart and lifeblood of the family. He enjoyed fishing, sports games (especially basketball), driving all over town to share his fruits and vegetables, babysitting his grandchildren, dog sitting pets, and eating chirashi. Ben is survived by his siblings, Pat and Bob Baba; his children and children-in-law, Katherine and Thomas Huey, Barry Baba and Denali Beard; his grandsons, Nicholas and Benjamin Huey; and many other family members and friends who he treated as family. Ben is loved deeply and will be missed dearly by many. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral services. However, the family wishes to celebrate his life next year in better conditions.



