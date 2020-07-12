1/1
Ben Baba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ben was born in Broderick, CA to Kuzo Baba and Takae Eto, one of 9 children. He was imprisoned into Japanese internment camps when he was 8-12 years old in Merced, CA and Amache, Colorado. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and was a supervisory computer operator at Sacramento Army Depot for 35 years. Ben was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Matsuko. Ben passed at age 87 doing what he loved, tending to his spectacular garden. Ben took care of everyone and was the heart and lifeblood of the family. He enjoyed fishing, sports games (especially basketball), driving all over town to share his fruits and vegetables, babysitting his grandchildren, dog sitting pets, and eating chirashi. Ben is survived by his siblings, Pat and Bob Baba; his children and children-in-law, Katherine and Thomas Huey, Barry Baba and Denali Beard; his grandsons, Nicholas and Benjamin Huey; and many other family members and friends who he treated as family. Ben is loved deeply and will be missed dearly by many. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral services. However, the family wishes to celebrate his life next year in better conditions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved