Ben E. Chantry, 82, passed away quietly on February 14 at his home in Fair Oaks. He was born 1936, in Pocatello, ID, and upon graduating from Pocatello H.S. in 1954, he attended MIT, earning a degree in mechanical engineering in 1959. From 1959 to 1993, he worked as project engineer for Aerojet developing rocket fuels. Upon retirement from Aerojet, he operated Energy Plus, a stove and spa business in El Dorado Hills. A life-long avid golfer, Ben continued to play in the Aerojet Evening League and to enjoy golfing vacations in Palm Springs and Sun River. He is survived by a sister, Barbara Cluver of Wiesbaden, Germany; two sons, Tom and Clark Scatchard; and two granddaughters, Chelsea Birmingham and Skylar Scatchard.

