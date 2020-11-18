Ben Koon Wong Sr.

August 15, 1932 - November 8, 2020

Sacramento, California -

Our loving father and grandfather Ben Koon Wong Sr. passed away on Nov. 8, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Canton, China on Aug. 15, 1932 to Roy Sing Wong and Kim Oy Lee, he arrived in the United States in 1939. Ben lived with his father in San Francisco briefly before returning to China. In 1947, he joined his older brother Henry Wong in Sacramento.

Ben married his wife Ng Chi Yip "Connie" in Hong Kong on April 24, 1959. They settled in West Sacramento and raised four children. After working various jobs in restaurants and grocery stores, Ben started his own business growing Chinese vegetables. He and Connie farmed for many years in Davis, and delivered produce to Chinese restaurants and grocery stores in Sacramento and San Francisco Chinatown until their retirement in 2012.

A longtime resident of West Sacramento, Ben is survived by his wife of 61 years and his children Ben Wong Jr. (Tammie), Edna Yue (Paul), David Wong and Alane Masui (Michael). Survivors also include his grandchildren Ryan and Michaela Masui; and Patrick, Jeffrey and Sarah Yue; and many special nieces and nephews.

Ben was active in the Wong Family Benevolent Association where he made lifelong friends. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, commitment to family, willingness to help others and sense of humor.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers at 2691 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818. A memorial service and burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park at 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store