Ben Taylor
May 15, 1996 - October 23, 2020
Sacramento, California - The Taylor family is grieving the loss of a brilliant, kind soul. Ben passed away at the age of 24 on October 23, 2020 after an auto accident in Contra Costa County. Though Ben's life ended too soon, he made a lasting impact on his family, friends, and community. He is known for his sharp wit, endless curiosity, and welcoming heart. A graduate of Christian Brothers High School, Ben earned a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Southern California in 2018. He was a world traveler, speaker of a second language (Spanish), and avid soccer player and fan. Ben made the absolute most of every moment on earth.
Ben is joining his mother (Patti Sharp Taylor) and brother (William David) in the next life. He is survived by his parents (David & Helene), siblings (Jack, Kayla, Chase, Claire, Steven & Meg), grandmother (Ann Sharp), nephew and niece (Colton & Karleigh), and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. Instead of sending flowers, consider using "inLieu" to make a donation to your favorite charity
in honor of Ben.