Benita Lee Lanahan

April 18, 1957 - November 4, 2020

Woodland, California - Benita Lee Lanahan, age 63, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 with her daughter by her side in Woodland, CA. She was born April 18, 1957 in Frankfurt, Germany to Bennie Eugene Callis and Norma Lee (Fenn) Callis. She was the middle child of five: one older brother, Michael Callis, one older sister, Patricia (Callis) Summers, one younger brother Aaron Callis and one younger sister Vanessa (Callis) Burke. Growing up, Benita lived in Frankfurt, Germany; Taipei, Taiwan; Bellevue, Nebraska; and Bel Air, Maryland. She graduated from Bel Air Senior High, Class of 1975, then moved to the greater Sacramento, CA area when she was 18. Benita was a proud, loving mother who was deeply devoted to her only child; daughter, Katherine Elizabeth (Lanahan) Cornick. Benita had an incredible work ethic in many industries as a Senior Office Technician at SMUD, and In-home Care Giver. She had a selfless, caring, and beautiful spirit and always lent a helping hand. She loved and had an abundant collection of music from Rock n' Roll, Blues, Soul, World Music and was an avid Bob Dylan and John Lennon fan. She enjoyed meditation and had a holistic and spiritual view on life while always keeping a good sense of humor, even in the toughest of times. Benita made friends, young and old, in all diversities wherever she went. She was an animal lover and volunteered at the Yolo County Animal Shelter and especially cherished her cat, Fifi. Benita will rest alongside the love of her life and late husband, Thomas Lanahan, who were married on December 14, 1979. Benita will be dearly missed by all. A service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819. Flower donations are welcome and can be sent to East Lawn Memorial Park, addressed to Benita Lee Lanahan and Family.





