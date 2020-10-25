Benjamin Carboni

July 13, 1962 - September 4, 2020

Fair Oaks, California - Carboni, Benjamin Robert, "Ben" or "Benny", age 58, formerly of Fair Oaks, California, passed away peacefully in hospice at the Center for Rehabilitation and Extended Care in Martinez, CA on Friday, September 4, 2020 and was interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Ben attended Del Campo and Elk Grove High Schools. At the latter, he enjoyed his studies in agriculture. He was a member of Future Farmers of America, raising his polled Herefords, Golden Berniece and Danielle, and showing them at the California State Fair. In 1980, Ben joined the United States Navy, where he served as an electrical/mechanical equipment repairman on the guided missile cruiser, the USS Long Beach (the world's first nuclear-powered surface combatant). He was a shellback (crossed the equator) and earned his sea service deployment ribbon, spending part of his service deployed in the Philippines. After his honorable discharge in 1984, he began his civilian career working primarily in automotive repair, supplemented by sheet rock and solar panel installation. He was a member of E Clampus Vitus and wore his vest proudly. He was also a member of the American Legion and served often at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. In addition, he was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Ben's mother, Sally Carboni, passed in 1997, but he is survived by his father, Robert Carboni, sister, Ann Carboni Moore, brother, Steve Carboni and many more extended family and friends.





